Doray To Drop New EP, Medal

Ever since Afro-reggae/dancehall musician, Oluwatosin Ajayi, better known as Doray bounced back on the Nigerian music scene with two new singles, ‘Figure 8’, featuring B Rhymszs and ‘In my head’, he has been on a conscious and dedicated mission to reassure his teaming fans that he is back for good and is fully equipped with powerful musical arsenal to serenade them.

Little wonder he is fully prepped up to storm the music scene again with his soon to drop EP titled ‘Medal’, even as the two new singles, ‘Figure 8’ and ‘In my head’ are yet to sink into our musical repertoires.

Speaking on the much anticipated EP which he describes as his medal for the sacrifices he had to pay for his music craft, he said; “The title of the EP is ‘Medal’. A medal is a prize for the price, if you understand. I just felt like I have been through a lot and now I’m not even scared of anything anymore. Before, I used to doubt my sound but not anymore and I felt that deep feeling of a champion and I felt like I have gotten my Medal. So the EP is my Medal for all the struggles and everything I’ve been through.”

On the inspiration behind one of his new singles, ‘In my head’, which is still currently enjoying massive radio airplay and massive play listing on digital platforms including Apple music, deezer, spotfiy, boomplay, he said; “It is a love song. I was just appreciating a woman, telling her she’s the one in my head, she’s the one I live for regardless of all the things I have heard about her and what she has heard about me. All the struggles we have been through. She’s still the one in my head.”

Contrary to speculations that these new musical projects of his may be a flash in the pan, he said; “I’m back to stay, I’m not going anywhere again. My fans should expect the best.”