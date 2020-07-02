Obasanjo Condoles With Ezekwesili

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has sent message of condolences to the former Minister of Education and a presidential candidate during the 2019 general election, Dr. Obiageli Ezekwesili, on the demise of her mother, Mrs. Cecilia Ujubuonu.

Obasanjo’s letter was made public yesterday in Abeokuta, few hours before the deceased was laid to rest at Umunuko, Ukpor, Nnewi-South Local Government Area in Anambra State. In the letter, Obasanjo stressed that Ujubuonu lived well, describing her as a devoted, dutiful and caring mother.

“I write on behalf of my family and myself to commiserate with you, and at the same time join you in celebrating the life of your dearly beloved mother.”