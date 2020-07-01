TB Joshua Heals Foreign Medical Doctor from COVID-19

Faith Akah

A medical doctor from Cameroon has testified with “scientific evidence” to being healed from the deadly COVID-19 on TB Joshua’s popular Christian channel Emmanuel TV.

A gynecologist and obstetrician, Dr. Kameni Pierre, revealed that he was suffering with COVID-19 and in isolation in a hospital ward when he called in via video to receive prayer during an interactive programme on Emmanuel TV.

Pierre, speaking in French, explained his symptoms included a cough, headaches, difficulty in breathing and pains throughout the body.

He showed his medical report confirming him positive to COVID-19, which has infected more than ten million people worldwide and resulted in more than 500,000 fatalities.

“Distance is not a barrier to what God can do,” one of the ministers in TB Joshua’s church can be heard counselling Pierre in the clip. “In fact, God is even more powerful in distance.”

Turning to pray for Pierre, he “commanded healing” upon his system, upon which the Cameroonian doctor fell involuntarily to the floor and began to “vomit uncontrollably”.

“That deadly virus, that incurable virus – be healed, in the name of Jesus Christ,” the minister prayed as Pierre continued to sweat profusely before being declared “free from the virus”.

Just days later, the Cameroonian health worker excitedly testified that all the symptoms associated with the virus disappeared after receiving prayer.

Upon going for a subsequent medical test, he was confirmed negative to the virus and released from quarantine.

“As a medical doctor, I know what it means to be a COVID-19 patient… I would like to advise the nations all over the world – do not panic in the face of this virus,” he counselled, whilst holding up his positive and negative medical reports.

“Move close to anointed men of God like TB Joshua – they will pray for you, God will be glorified and this COVID-19 will become a memory,” Pierre concluded, before exercising himself vigorously to confirm the reality of his ‘healing’.