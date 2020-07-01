Tambuwal Flags off Sale of Fertilizer in Sokoto

* Pegs bag at N4,000

By Onuminya Innocent

The Sokoto State Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal on Wednesday flagged off the 2020 sale and distribution of fertilizer to farmers at a subsidized rate of N4,000 per bag to boost farming activities in the state.

Tambuwal, while declaring the sale and distribution open at the agricultural store in Kasarawa, Wamakko Local Government Area said the aim is to boost agricultural production, reduce poverty and create jobs in the state.

The governor announced that one bag of 50kg of Nitrogen, Phosphorus, Potassium (NPK), which was procured from the federal government at the rate of N4,500, would be sold for N4,000, while Urea, which is sold for N9,800 in the market would go for N5,000 per bag.

According to the governor, the transport cost of all brands of fertilizer would be borne by the state government to make the products affordable to farmers.

“Our state have comparative advantage in the production of some crops because of our weather and government is poised to offer maximum support to harness these potentials to fast-track economic and social development of our people,” he said.

He further disclosed that the state government has put some strategy in place in collaboration with security agencies for those in the Eastern part of the state to go to there unhindered.

He enjoined retired civil servants, businessmen and youths in the state to return to farm because it has a defined market for better price.

He thanked the farmers for their cooperation with government in implementing agricultural policies in the state.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources, Hon. Arzika Tureta, thanked the governor for his immeasurable support to the ministry.

Arzika stated that aside the provision of fertilizer in subsidized rate, the government has also provided other inputs such as improved seed, pesticides, herbicides and other chemicals for farmers.

He implored farmers to reciprocate the magnanimity of the state government.

Arzika further explained that the Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources has evolved concrete strategy to check sharp practices by middle men and fertilizer racketeers.

He said that fertilizer would be supplied to farmers directly at the rural areas at the designed sale points.

Those who graced the event included the Deputy Governor, Alhaji Muhammad Manir Dan’Iya; Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Hon. Many a Achida; the representative of Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar; members of state executive council and local government chairmen.