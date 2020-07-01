Samsung Strengthens Retail Presence in Nigeria

Samsung Electronics West Africa, in partnership with Cash ‘N’ Carry has stepped up its nationwide market expansion drive in Nigeria making its brand and services now available in all Cash ‘N’ Carry stores across the country.

According to a statement by Samsung, the retail expansion drive was designed to enhance consumer experience and provide consumers with a thrilling avenue to interact with Samsung’s full range of solutions and an extensive range of premium household appliances in one easily-accessible location, whilst creating widespread destinations where consumers can experience firsthand Samsung’s extensive product ecosystem and receive personalised service from trained sales consultants.

Managing Director, Samsung Electronics West Africa, Mr. Caden Chiyeon Yu, described the partnership as a testament to the strength of Samsung as a brand in Nigeria and the customer loyalty that the company has built over the years.

“At Samsung, our retail strategy is hugely influenced by our consumer-focused approach on providing captivating products and experiences that address consumer needs. We do not just deliver innovative technology but also smart, easy to use and eco-friendly products. We remain committed to maintaining our strong leadership position by expanding our retail footprint and by providing unprecedented levels of service and education on all of our products,” Yu said.

Also speaking at the launch, Rajeev Mehta, Manager, Cash ‘N’ Carry, Nigeria, said the company was pleased to be partnering with Samsung, offering customers everything they need in electronics and house-hold equipment all under one roof in our chain of retail stores spread across the country.

“Cash ‘N’ Carry is one of Nigeria’s premier electronics and household appliances retailer with 8 showrooms spread through Lagos and Ibadan. We are very excited about this partnership as we continue to improve on the shopping experience of our customers. Customers now have a variety of options and can practically do their entire electronic shopping under one roof, at any of our stores regardless of the brand,” Rajeev Mehta stated.

“The Samsung-Cash ‘N’ Carry partnership is built around providing our customers with a good shopping experience and delivering excellent product and services to consumers nationwide in a convenient and exceptional fashion. Now, consumers can walk into any Cash ‘N’ Carry store and purchase any of our products, from mobile to house-hold equipment,” Yu added.