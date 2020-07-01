Maryland Mall Marks Fourth Anniversary, Developers Announce New Outlet

Raheem Akingbolu

The Maryland Mall has announced the fourth anniversary of its unveiling to members of the public. The shopping outlet is among the leading neighborhood retail and entertainment centre in Lagos and plays host to a mix of local and international brands including Shoprite, Genesis Deluxe Cinemas, Stanbic IBTC Bank, Uber, Workstation, Medplus, Miniso, PEP amongst retail, hospitality and entertainment brands.

The Maryland Mall is a redevelopment of the Maryland Business Plaza seating on a 7,700 sqm piece of land and located on the ever-busy Ikorodu Road, Lagos.

Chief Executive, Purple, developers of Maryland Mall, Mr. Laide Agboola, expressed delight over the achievements of the mixed-use center till date.

“The successes of Maryland Mall showcases the fact that domestic investment fuelled by the indefatigable spirit of Nigerian entrepreneurs is key to driving national economic growth. We are proud to be supporting the retail and entertainment industry and creating lifestyle experiences for Lagosians on that axis,’’ he said.

“We are leveraging on the success of this flagship project to grow our footprints in retail, entertainment and lifestyle by delivering similar assets within the next few years. This we have started with the development of a new mixed-use centre in Lekki, Lagos.

“This is a bigger development; occupying about 10,000 sqm and a few floors which will be mixed use – retail, entertainment, serviced accommodation, and private offices. It’s a larger development and our success with Maryland Mall gives us the confidence to go for more,” he added.