Lawan Hails House Speaker At 58

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President of the Senate, Dr. Ahmad Lawan, has described the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila, as a dependable partner in the ninth National Assembly.

Lawan, who is the chairman of the National Assembly, stated this while rejoicing with Gbajabiamila, as he turns 58 on June 25.

He said: “In the ninth Assembly, the House Speaker has been a dependable partner in the efforts to focus the legislature on entrenching democratic practices and patriotically helping the government to continually improve service delivery to the Nigerian people.

“The Speaker and I have a common vision of the role of the National Assembly in nation-building and national development, and he has been consistent in the dogged pursuit of all that he considers to be in the best interest of our country.”

Lawan congratulated Gbajabiamila on his exemplary representation of his constituency and passionate service to Nigeria at the National Assembly over the years.

“Hon. Gbajabiamila has made robust contributions to building our legislature to effectively play its role as a bulwark and foremost institution of democracy,” he added.

The Senate president, while rejoicing with his family, friends, political associates, and particularly members of the House of Representatives, on the occasion, prayed that Allah will continue to grant him good health and many more years of service to his fatherland.