Firm Highlights Benefits of USSD Channel

By Emma Okonji

AXA Mansard, a member of the AXA Group said it is driving a new initiative to deepen insurance and pensions penetration. The insurer seeks to improve the investment culture in the country, through its USSD code usage as an alternative channel for service consumption.

The USSD code *987# tagged the ‘one code for life’s big issues,’ was designed to give users a more convenient way to purchase and manage their AXA Mansard product plans, the firm added.

Speaking on the initiative, the Chief Digital Officer at AXA Mansard, Mr. Bayo Adesanya, said: “The digital world is advancing at a very fast pace. Organizations thus need to match the pace of this dynamic world by designing initiatives and creating platforms that allow their consumers to remain at the cutting edge of global digital transformation.”

The USSD code also enables subscribers to perform various activities which include purchase airtime, payment of utility bills, account opening and account balance check.

Also speaking about the initiative, the Chief Executive Officer at AXA Mansard Investments, Mr. Deji Tunde-Anjous, said: “The world is rapidly accepting the realities of a remote lifestyle and the onus is on every service provider to ensure customers are met at the point of their needs. For us at AXA Mansard Investments, our customers have found the USSD code at these times extremely useful and convenient in making liquidations requests and monitoring their accounts. We will continually seek for ways to create a delightful client experience that enables people better manage their finances.”

Adesanya added that with the USSD Code, all the encumbrances associated with premium remittance, liquidation requests and account monitoring had been resolved, giving clients an exceptional experience at any touch point of the services provided by AXA Mansard.