Chelsea to Halt Victor Moses’ Extended Stay at Inter Milan

Femi Solaja with agency report

The future of former Nigerian International, Victor Moses at Inter Milan is under threat following the directive from his parent club, Chelsea FC that the player should return home at the end of the Serie A season that will end next month.

Although Moses made it clear his intention to remain at Inter longer than his loan spell ending next month, his ambition to win laurels with coach Antonio Conte and the fans at San Siro stadium appears dimmed now with the directive from Stamford Bridge.

While speaking to Inter’s Match-day programme yesterday before the game against Sassuolo, the former Nigerian star was emotional when he said his reason for living was football.

“I love football, it’s been my passion since I was a child,” he explained.

“It’s in my blood and what I love doing. The turning point of my career came when I made my debut with Crystal Palace when I was 16.

“I entered the pitch and the atmosphere was incredible. It made me think that football was my reason for living, something where I could give everything with 100 percent commitment,” he expressed.

But according to Sky Sport Italia, the Serie A giants look set to lose the Nigerian and Alexis Sanchez before the end of their season because aside Chelsea, Manchester United are also yet to approve the extended stay of their forward in Italy.

Both players have been on loan at the San Siro this term and have agreed deals with their respective Premier League clubs to allow them to complete the Serie A campaign.

It was learnt that the agreement does not include playing in the Europa League, which is set to be concluded in August.

Inter are set to play Spanish side Getafe in the last-16 of the competition, which will commence when the Italian league season has ended.

Moses is also set to return to his club, with the Chelsea man’s loan agreement coming to an end after the Serie A season.

Antonio Conte is understood to be desperate to reach an agreement with both United and the Blues to allow the two players to feature in European competition as he looks to secure the trophy.

It has been reported that Inter’s CEO Beppe Marotta is working hard behind the scenes to reach an agreement with the two English clubs, which would involve giving them further compensations for the use of their players.

Inter are also still within the range of winning the Serie A, although they must make up a nine pint gap to leaders Juventus. They however still have a game in hand.

Inter welcomed Sassuolo to the San Siro last night, while second-placed

Lazio were also in action at Atalanta.