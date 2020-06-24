Three Persons Rescued, One Missing in Lekki Boat Incident

Rebecca Ejifoma

Three persons have been rescued yesterday while one is still missing after a boat capsised along Lekki Shoreline, Ladipo Ladinwo Close, Lekki Phase 2, Lagos.

The Director General and Chief Executive Officer of Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, said that four adult males on a local boat expedition were inside a boat that capsised around 4:30 p.m. due to water turbulent.

Oke-Osanyintolu said that “quick collaborative effort of ‘responders’ in the area were able to rescue three alive while one person is still unaccounted for – missing.”

He said that the rescued victims were provided with medical care and released by the Bravo team of LASEMA while “search and rescue is still on going.”