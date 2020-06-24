Police Arraign Tailor for Allegedly Defiling Two Minors in Ekiti

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

The Ekiti State police yesterday arraigned a 27-year-old man, Taiwo Odetunde, at the Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates Court over alleged rape.

The defendant of no fixed address is standing trial on a one-count charge of rape.

While being docked, the prosecutor, Inspector Monica Ikebuilo, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on June 9, 2020, in Ado-Ekiti.

She alleged that the defendant allegedly defiled a 13 and 14-year-old girls during a deal.

Ikebuilo said the two victims were friends, and the defendant, a tailor, promised to sew face masks for them.

She said when the victims got to his house, he locked the door and threatened to kill them with a knife if they shouted, adding that he defiled them one after the other, but was caught in the act when his neighbour intervened.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened Section 2 (2) of Ekiti State Gender-based Violence (prohibition) Amended Law 2019.

She urged the court to remand the defendant in the Correctional Centre pending legal advice from the office of Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).

The plea of the defendant was however not taken.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs. Adefumike Anoma, consequently remanded the defendant at the Correctional Centre and adjourned the case till July 27, 2020 for mention.