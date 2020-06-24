Ogun Court Reverses Demotion of 75 Monarchs Appointed by Amosun

The Ogun State High Court sitting in Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, yesterday reversed the demotion of 75 coronet Obas appointed by a former governor of the state, Senator Ibikunle Amosun.

The court ordered that the affected monarchs, who were sacked by Governor Dapo Abiodun, should be allowed to operate pending the determination of the suit against the state government’s action.

Justice Abiodun Akinyemi in his ruling on the interlocutory injunction filed by the 75 coronet Obas through their counsel, Olumide Oniyire, insisted that the status quo of the appointment of the traditional rulers be maintained.

Akinyemi explained that the relationship that existed between the claimants and the defendants prior to the termination of their appointments and promotions on February 6, 2020 should be maintained pending the determination of the suit before the court.