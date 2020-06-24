Nigerian Author Tasks Young Nigerians on Leadership

By Vanessa Obioha

A Nigerian author and MTN Foundation’s Executive Secretary, Odunayo Sanya, has called on young Nigerians across the country to take up the mantle of leadership in whatever spheres they may find themselves.

“With the pandemic changing our lifestyle, we need to remind the youth that their paths stand for sure. Everything else may change, but the essence of who they are, their dreams will always remain valid. And this competition was created to do just that,” explains Odunayo.

The author, whose ‘Alphabets of Leadership For Young Minds’ book sets the stage to nurture and equip youths early on with timeless leadership principles, launched an essay writing competition on May 27. The competition is open to children from ages 8-16 who were tasked to read the book and summarize the various themes that have been alphabetized from A-Z.

Speaking on the competition, she emphasized the importance for young minds to be engaged at a difficult time like this.

“As a parent, I understand how trying this period has been and the urgency to fill our children’s minds with the right type of knowledge. So, we want to be able to strengthen their understanding and practice of leadership skills as they read through the principles in the ‘Alphabets of Leadership For Young Minds’. The responses we have received so far humbles me. The creativity nestled in the minds of young Nigerians is humbling!”

There are six prizes to be won ranging from N50,000 to N10,000. The essay entries will be vetted by an independent panel of judges, comprising teachers.