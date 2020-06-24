NAF Deploys Five Helicopters to Katsina to Fight Insecurity

The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar yesterday, disclosed that five additional helicopters have been deployed to Katsina State, as part of efforts to tackle banditry and other crimes in the state and in the North-west region.

He made the disclosure during his inspection of an area demarcated for the construction of taxiway, apron, hangar and aircraft shelters at Bakuru village, for the newly proposed Nigerian Air force Central Flying School.

He said, “Five additional helicopters including fighter and Alpha jets have been deployed at the Umaru Musa ‘Yar’Adua Airport, Katsina State.

“These air assets include among others Augusta 109 powered helicopter NAF Surveillance aircraft, gunship helicopter, fighter and Alpha jets.

“This brings the total number of the air assets to 10 currently operating in the ongoing operation codenamed operation Wutan Daji, a subsidiary of Operation Hadarin Daji.”

“The CAS assured of NAF’s total commitment to degrade bandits terrorising Katsina, Zamfara, Sokoto and Kaduna States.

“NAF would make it extremely difficult for the bandits to operate in the North-Western region of the country,” he added.