COVID-19: NDIC Shuts Head Office for Decontamination Exercise

Nigeria Deposit insurance Corporation (NDIC) has announced the commencement of routine de-contamination of its corporate head office building leading to temporary closure of business activities.

The exercise which took effect from June, 22, 2020 is expected to last till June 24.

However, normal business will resume on June 29, according to a statement issued by NDIC Director, Communications and Public Affairs. Dr. Sunday Olufemi.

He noted that the exercise was part of the recommended guidelines for the management of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The statement read: “As part of the measures put in place to safeguard the life of

staff, other occupants and visitors, the corporation commenced the routine decontamination of the NDIC Head Office Building on Monday, 22nd June, 2020.

“To enable the impact of the chemical used for the decontamination wear out completely and ensure a conducive working environment for staff, the Office will be opened on Monday, 29th June, 2020.

“As a responsible institution which places high premium on the health and general welfare of its workforce, members of staff have been directed to remain at home and work remotely for the duration of the exercise.

“The management of the Corporation regrets any inconvenience the temporary closure of the head office will pose to the general public.”

According to the corporation, the last decontamination of the building was carried out in April, 2020.