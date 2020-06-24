Corona College of Education Holds First Virtual Matriculation Ceremony

Uchechukwu Nnaike

Corona College of Education, Ilupeju recently held its first virtual matriculation ceremony for the first cohort of the Advanced Diploma in Early Childhood Care Education for 2019/2020 academic session.

A total of 40 students were successfully admitted into the Advanced Diploma in Early Childhood Care Education programme.

In his remarks, the Provost, Dr. Martin Obinyan, congratulated the students for being the first set in the history of the college to hold a virtual orientation programme and matriculation ceremony.

He stated that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the college had moved its lectures online using virtual learning platforms and other online educational resources.

“I sincerely salute the commitment and passion of the Corona Schools Trust Council and the management for the growth of this great college. I must confess that this multi-dimensional support from all stakeholders has been responsible for our continued determination to making the college one of the best performing college of education within the short period of its establishment.

“We recognise that in our bid to achieve world-class status, the quality of our students is an intrinsic point of the equation which accounts for the high diligence and premium we place in teaching and learning.”

He therefore assured everyone that the college would do well to provide the best learning experiences for the students through the use of educational technologies and therefore, expects all students to make the best of the unique learning opportunities now available to them while also respecting the rules and regulations of the college as they remain focused on their studies.