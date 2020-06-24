APC Crisis: My Life Under Threat, Eta Cries out

By Adedayo Akinwale

The acting National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who is also the national vice chairman (South-south), Mr. Hilliard Eta, has alleged that his life is under threat.

Eta in a telephone interview with journalists on Wednesday also alleged that he got information that political thugs were coming from Port Harcourt to set the national secretariat of the party ablaze and put the blame on the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party.

He said: “We got information that they are going to send thugs from Port Harcourt, they are coming here to burn the Secretariat and make it look like the National Working Committee instigate a fire incident so that the Secretariat will be burnt down and then, they will give the impression that it is the NWC that is burning down the Secretariat because they don’t want Victor Giadom to come in.

“They have two intentions, that is number one. Number two is that they are going to make an attempt on my life. I just thought that I should let the press know this.”

Asked if he had reported the threat to his life to the police, he said, “I am just moving out of my house, I’m coming to Secretariat from there I will report to the police.”