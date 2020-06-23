Obaseki’ll Sustain Devt Strides in Edo for another Four Years, Says Okowa

The Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, has said he is confident that his Edo State counterpart, Mr. Godwin Obaseki will sustain the developmental strides being recorded by his administration for another four years when he is re-elected in office.

Okowa said this during a solidarity visit to Governor Obaseki, at the Government House in Benin City, noting that the governor’s defection to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is a blessing to the PDP in Edo State.

He expressed support for Governor Obaseki’s aspiration to become the flagbearer of the PDP in the 2020 gubernatorial election.

Okowa said, “I am here to rejoice with my brother who has come to join the PDP and with our party leaders for allowing the governor to be part of the PDP family.”

He added that he is optimistic that the developmental strides Governor Obaseki is known for while in the All Progressives Congress (APC) would be sustained now that he is with the PDP, noting, “We have come to felicitate and rejoice with our brother. It is clear that the governor is doing a great job in Edo State. I’m proud to associate with him and believe that he has come to a party where there are no restrictions.”

On his part, Governor Obaseki said his vision for the party is to bring governance to the door step of Edo people and contribute to sustaining harmonious relations among party members.

He noted, “My responsibility is to ensure PDP continues to enjoy victory in Edo State. We are a united house in the PDP.”

While assuring the party members of peaceful resolution of all matters concerning the primary election, he noted that there will be a level playing field during the exercise billed for Thursday, 25th June, 2020.