Fit-again Murray Wants to Play US Open, French Open

Britain’s former world number one Andy Murray has said that he wants to play the US Open and French Open later this year, providing the Grand Slams are “safe”.

Three-time major champion Murray has had a pelvic injury and will play his first match in seven months at a British exhibition event this week.

The US Open is set to take place behind closed doors from 31 August, with the French Open starting on 27 September.

“Playing the Grand Slams would be my priority,” said the 33-year-old Scot.

“I think the schedule is tricky and I understand the reason why it is like that.

“I don’t know exactly which tournaments I will and won’t play in terms of the lead up to the Grand Slams.”

The ATP and WTA Tours, which have been suspended since March amid the coronavirus pandemic, will resume in early August.

Murray has not played since the Davis Cup in November because of a bruised pelvic bone, an injury he described as “extremely complex”.

In February, he said he could return to the tour at the Miami Open in March, but admitted there was also a possibility he may need a further operation.

“My hip has been feeling better for probably the past three or four weeks. It feels better than it did in March,” said Murray, who starts the six-day ‘Battle of the Brits’ event – organised by his brother, Jamie – with a match against Liam Broady today.

“Right now, I feel a little bit more confident because I’ve had more training under my belt, more practice. In March time, I’d only been practising for four or five weeks since I’d had the issues.”

The new-look ATP calendar is set to resume on 14 August with the Citi Open in Washington, followed by the Cincinnati Open and US Open double header.

A mini-European clay-court season – featuring the Masters events in Madrid and Rome – will take place the following month and culminate in the French Open at Roland Garros in Paris on 27 September.

The decision provoked mixed responsesfrom the world’s leading players, while more concerns have been raised after Bulgaria’s former Wimbledon semi-finalist Grigor Dimitrov and Croat Borna Coric tested positive for Covid-19.

The pair have been taking part in the Adria Tour, held in the Balkans and organised by Serbian world number one Novak Djokovic, where there appeared to be a lack of social distancing between players and fans.

Murray says he would still compete at the US Open in New York even if it meant he could only travel with one person, as had been previously suggested.

The United States Tennis Association said last week there would be no restrictions on the number of people travelling with a player, although it remains to be seen what protocols will actually be implemented closer to the tournament’s start in an ever-changing situation.

“I don’t mind what the situation is, providing it is safe,” Murray added.

“If I was told I could take one person with me, for example, you can make that work. I’d probably go with a physio and some coaching could be done remotely.”