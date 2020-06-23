Facebook to Meet Digital Literacy Needs in Nigeria, Others

Emma Okonji

Facebook has announced the launch of “My Digital World”, a programme designed to equip the youth and general public across sub-Saharan Africa with digital skills needed to navigate the digital world.

My Digital World is a consolidation of all Facebook digital literacy programs including Safe Online with Facebook, Ilizwe Lam, and eZibo and will be offered virtually this year to adapt to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Facebook has over the years trained thousands of people on digital literacy skills and is this year preparing to train close to 20,000 participants across Nigeria, South Africa, Kenya, Zambia, Senegal, Cote D’Ivoire and Ethiopia on safe, responsible and beneficial usage of the digital platforms.

Commenting on the announcement, Policy Programmes Manager for Economic Impact and Digital Literacy, Facebook, Phil Oduor, said: “We remain committed to equipping young people and the general public across sub-Saharan Africa with the vital digital skills needed to navigate the digital world, especially during these challenging times of COVID-19. Never has it been more important to invest in, and train communities and the next generation of leaders to better understand and utilise the power of digital tools to take full advantage of what the internet has to offer.”

The training is free and open to youths aged 13 years and above, and will also focus on teachers, parents and guardians.

The sessions commenced from June 15th, 2020, with the programme including: up to 90-minutes instructor-led live webinars featuring presentations, demos and virtual discussions; digital marketing campaigns highlighting best practices, tips, quizzes and polls on digital literacy topics, with content delivered through Facebook and Instagram

Modules on online safety, privacy, news and media literacy, and digital citizenship.

Facebook says it is committed to the well-being of individuals and communities visiting its platforms and has invested in initiatives designed to build awareness on responsible online behaviour, critical thinking and understanding of social issues. Facebook has instituted policies, tools, resources, partnerships, and programmes to help enable safe, responsible, and beneficial use of its platforms.