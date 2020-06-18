Insurgency War Displaces 10,000 Farmers in Chad Basin

Michael Olugbode in Maiduguri

The Managing Director of Chad Basin Development Authority (CBDA), Abba Garba, has lamented that Boko Haram insurgency in the North-east region has displaced no fewer than 10,000 farmers within the Chad Basin.

Garba, who spoke to journalists yesterday in Maiduguri, further decried that the terrorists also destroyed farming equipment and infrastructures worth billions of naira belonging to CBDA during their siege on the Basin.

He said the CBDA remains the largest casualty of Boko Haram terrorism in the country, with its projects in Marte, Ngala and other parts of the region completely grounded and equipment totally vandalised.

Garba, who spoke on the planned return of the CBDA to the vandalised and subsequently abandoned projects in the Chad Basin towards enhancing food security in the Northeast region and the country in general, lamented that most of the registered farmers who were displaced in 2014 when the terrorists struck their project sites are living as internally displaced persons (IDPs)

across the various camps in Maiduguri.

He commended the interest of Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Zulum, to reviving the agriculture sector in the state, noting that the governor was recently in Marte, one of their project sites, where he promised to assist in reviving the

projects.

Garba said: “In collaboration with us, he (Borno State governor) has already started rehabilitating the burnt down houses with a view to relocating the farmers out of the IDPs camps to the farming sites in New Marte.

“In New Marte, we had about 4,000 registered farmers while in Ngala, which is another project site in the Basin, we had about 1,500 registered farmers who were all displaced by the insurgency.”

He regretted that presently, of the 90 percent Borno residents who are farmers, 40 to 50 percent of them are living in IDPs camps, depending on NGOs and governments to feed daily.

Garba said with the relative peace in the state and massive rehabilitation of structures and replacement of equipment destroyed by the terrorists, food and economic life of the North-east region would soon be revived.

He said the staff need not be afraid of their security, noting that most of the areas such as Marte and Ngala have adequate security presence with troops on ground regularly.