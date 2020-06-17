Rivers, Zamfara Experience Awaits APC in Edo, Ondo, DG PGF Laments

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Director-General of Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), Dr. Salihu Lukman, has stated that the All Progressives Congress (APC) appears more determined to reproduce the painful past experiences in Rivers, Zamfara and Bayelsa States, following the recent disqualification of Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, from the state governorship primary.

Lukman in a statement issued on yesterday said it was very difficult and challenging to come to terms with the unfolding development in APC.

He noted that the disconcerting reality of becoming clobbered into another undemocratic political platform, which is intolerant to basic tenets of free and fair contest, was hard to admit.

The DG stressed that anyone with small residue of conscience and integrity must have been jolted by what is going on in the ruling party.

He said while it might be easy to pass judgement on the leaders of the party, party members must however recognise that the failings or limitations of the leaders are equally that of the members.

According to Lukman, “Without any attempt to qualify electoral experiences since 2019, every member and leader of APC should be troubled. Being troubled should have spurred us into some sober reflections with the objective of remedying the situation. Unfortunately, it would appear that we are more determined to reproduce all the painful experiences, every time we are faced with electoral contests. It was Rivers, Zamfara and Bayelsa States. Now Edo and Ondo States are basically on a roller costar with perhaps emerging with the same predictable outcome that consumed our electoral victories in Zamfara and Bayelsa States. Why should this be allowed to happen?”