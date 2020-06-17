JAMB Announces Cut-off Marks for Varsities, Others

The 20th Policy Meeting on Admissions to Tertiary Institutions in Nigeria has approved 160 and above as the national minimum benchmark for admission for the year 2020 into public universities.

The meeting held virtually, yesterday, also approved 140 as minimum Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) score for admission into private universities.

For public polytechnic, 120 UTME score was approved, while 100 was approved for Colleges of Education, innovative enterprises and institutes.

During the meeting, JAMB Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, urged tertiary institution heads not to increase admission screening charges above N2000.

Oloyede in his speech stated that only 1,157,977 candidates had the required five credits with English Language and Mathematics that sat for the UTME held in 2019.

He said, “Out of 1,157,977 candidates who sat for UTME in 2019, about 612,557 were admitted.”

According to him, candidates waiting for their results would only be considered when they are uploaded on the website of JAMB.