Buhari Calls for End to Violence against Children

Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja

Nigeria yesterday joined the international community to celebrate the Day of the African Child with President Muhammadu Buhari pledging the commitment of the federal government to protecting children from sexual violence, domestic abuse and exploitation.

A statement by the president’s Media Adviser, Mr. Femi Adesina, said Buhari reiterated his administration’s commitment to the provision of access to quality and affordable education for the Nigerian child by promoting free and compulsory basic education in his first nine years of schooling.

According to Adesina, Buhari expressed concern over the recent spate of sexual and physical violence against the girl-child and directed relevant government agencies to scale up support for victims of violence and also ensure that those who have infringed on their rights face the full weight of our laws.

He added: “The President affirms that it is the right of every Nigerian child to be protected from sexual or physical violence and abuse, and to enjoy an environment conducive for learning and development.

“President Buhari further affirms that the safety of every Nigerian child remains paramount and government will continue to do all within its means to protect children from violence and abuse.

“The President recognises that this year’s commemorative activities with the theme, ‘Access to a Child-Friendly Justice System in Africa,’ have moved online due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.”