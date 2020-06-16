Whyte Puts Potential Joshua v Fury Clash in Jeopardy

The World Boxing Council (WBC) has confirmed that it has a legal procedure against it from Dillian Whyte concerning the date of his mandatory heavyweight title fight.

Whyte is the mandatory challenger for the WBC belt after beating Oscar Rivas via unanimous decision in a final eliminator last July.

The Brit is currently the WBC ‘interim’ champion and his mandatory bout is set to take place by February 2021.

That bout would currently be against Tyson Fury after he defeated Deontay Wilder in their rematch earlier this year – although the pair are scheduled to fight for a third time later this year.

However, a Fury versus Whyte clash is now in doubt after it was revealed that the former has agreed to two mouthwatering unification fights against WBA, IBF, WBO, and IBO champion Anthony Joshua in 2021.

As a result, Whyte has pursued legal action against the WBC.

Speaking to Sky Sports, WBC President, Mauricio Sulaiman said: “There is a procedure with regards to the date of the mandatory in the heavyweight division.

“Upon direct advice of WBC legal counsel I am not in position to discuss any further.”

For now, Whyte’s attentions are towards Alexander Povetkin with the pair reportedly due to fight in August after their original May 2 date was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.