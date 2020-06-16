Oyo Reviews Curfew, Says Mosques, Churches to Operate at 25% Capacity

The Oyo State COVID-19 Task Force yesterday announced that it has relaxed the curfew imposed on the state occasioned by the ravaging coronavirus pandemic.

The taskforce, which made the decision public after a two-and-a-half-hour meeting presided by its Chairman, Governor Seyi Makinde, added that the curfew in the state would now run from 10p.m. to 4a.m.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to governor, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, confirmed that other decisions reached included the resumption of classes for Primary Six, JSS3 and SS3 students from June 29; resumption of work by all category of workers at the state secretariat from June 22, as well as the opening of mosques and churches, which are to operate at 25 per cent capacity; and the decision to limit public gathering to not more than 25 persons.

The statement indicated that the state secretariat, which was earlier shut on March 27 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, and later reopened to staff on grade level 13 and above from April 27, would now be open to all other staffers from June 22.

According to the statement, students in critical classes are to resume at the end of June to ensure they are well-prepared for the public examinations ahead of them.

The statement read: “The schools are to observe the COVID-19 protocols as released by the taskforce; ensure that stations for washing of hands are provided in all schools, while all students are to compulsorily wear face masks.

“Schools are to provide hand wash points with the support of their Parents/Teachers Associations (PTA).

“The resumption of critical classes at the end of June 2020 would be two clear weeks ahead of the state drop-dead date of July 15. By that date, it would be decided whether other categories of students will return to the classes.”

It further read: “Mosques and Churches are to reopen and operate at not more than 25 per cent capacity. The situation will be reviewed within the first two weeks. All worshippers are to compulsorily wear face masks.

“Night clubs are to remain shut even though the existing curfew, which used to run from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., is being aligned with that of the federal government, which runs from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m.

“The taskforce will not mind shutting down everywhere if evidence emerges that the COVID-19 safety protocols are being violated or should there be an explosion in the number of cases. However, the state government will intensify enlightenment campaigns to ensure the safety of our people.”

The statement also added that the resumption order will not affect the tertiary institutions for now as the taskforce would review their situation and determine their state of readiness.