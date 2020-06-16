Oil Industry Receives Boost with Book on Jargons

Peter Uzoho

The oil and gas industry has been strengthened and elevated with simplified vocabulary with the launch of a new book entitled, ‘The Language of Oil & Gas.’

The book aims to promote effective communication, improved business transactions and processes.

It was specifically designed to assist industry players and non-experts with clear understanding of business and operations in the sector.

The book is an enriched dictionary with complete explanation of oil and gas terminology, including detailed definitions that are extensively cross referenced on the upstream, midstream and downstream sub-sectors and developments in the industry.

Written by Michael Owhoko, a renowned journalist and author, the well-researched lingo also serves as a tool and a bridge for those whose activities revolve round the industry, enabling them to understand the peculiar petroleum language.

“Most times, people do not realise the technical depth of the oil and gas industry until they are mid-way into the process.

“The essence of the book is to provide a clear understanding of the industry jargon in a simplified form to enable stakeholders appreciate and have a deeper knowledge of the industry”, Owhoko revealed in the book.

The book which is an updated version, is a must read not only because of its relevance to the business community but its impact on world economies and human existence, making it a collector’s choice.

The Language of Oil & Gas is published in the United States of America and it is currently on sale on Amazon, Barnes and Nobles and other major bookstores worldwide.

Owhoko is a journalist, author and public relations practitioner who has mostly worked in the banking, oil and gas, and media industries. He is also the author of Career Frustration in the Workplace; Nigeria on the Precipice: Issues, Options, and Solutions; The Future of Nigeria; and Feminism: The Agony of Men.