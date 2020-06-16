Julius Berger Distributes Food Items to Kaduna, Niger Communities

As part of Julius Berger Nigeria Plc’s relentless efforts to support the Federal, States and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) governments in the fight to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, the company has continued to expand its food donation initiative to assist the vulnerable amongst the local communities and residents along the Abuja-Kaduna-Kano Road.

The Julius Berger Corporate Social Responsibility scheme which is themed “Food for our Communities Campaign” and which has traversed all of the engineering construction giant’s operational regions and sites across the country, has now been extended to also cover all villages in Kagarko LGA of Kaduna State, and to Sabon-Wuse and Tafa in Niger State, all in Section 1 of the strategic Abuja-Kano Road (AKR) project.

The Julius Berger food donation CSR initiative in Section 1 of the AKR Project was led by a project coordinator at the AKR project, Mr. Yusuf Ibrahim.

The Berger team visited the palaces of the village head of Sabon-Wuse, Alhaji Danladi Bake; the village head of Tafa; Alhaji M. Yahaya (Marafan Dullu-Tafa); the village head of Chauma, Mallam Ibrahim; Village head of Isah community, Alhaji Adamu Shehu; ward head of Bakura, Mr. Peter Daniel; village head of Gujeni; Mr. Philemon Auta; village head of Gidan Abe, Mr David Yohana; Wazirin Jere, Alhaji Mustapha; Mai Angwa Gbabu, Mallam Bashir Gbabu; village head of Chakwama, Mr Danladi Yerima; and the village head of Tanko, Alhaji H. Abdullahi.

From the chiefs and the people of all the communities, Julius Berger’s community-friendly and people-sensitive CSR initiative received robust appreciation, commendations and encomiums. Much goodwill was expressed by the people who joyfully offered hearty prayers for the further increase and growth of the company’s business, profits and good fortunes.

The community leaders at different locations all spoke with glowing gratitude to Julius Berger to whom they pledged their indebtedness for the company’s show of sensitivity to the crucial needs of the people, practical display of compassionate magnanimity driven by a voluntary willingness to partner with government and communities with a view to alleviating pain in the society at this trying time of the covid-19 pandemic.

By the “Food for our Communities Campaign”, Julius Berger has continued to directly intervene with food palliatives in communities where food items are consistently donated to the natives and residents at the Local Government Area Councils as well as at the Palaces of the local Chiefs for organized and well-structured onward distribution to the weak, vulnerable and needy members of the communities, in order to alleviate the critical nutritional requirements of the people during the global covid-19 pandemic