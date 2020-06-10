Live LaLiga Actions Return to DStv, GOtv

After more than three months of absence due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 2019/20 LaLiga season will be back on the screens of SuperSport viewers on DStv and GOtv, with round 28 matches.

The opening restart games, scheduled to hold from 11 to 14 June, will be broadcast live on SuperSport 7 to DStv Premium, Compact and Compact Plus subscribers and SuperSport Select 4 exclusive to GOtv Max subscribers.

The first game upon return is the Seville derby, also known as the Great Derby (El Gran Derbi), between Sevilla and Real Betis at Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on Thursday.

The match kicks off at 9pm and will be aired live on SuperSport 7 and SuperSport Select 4.

The two teams are experiencing very different fortunes, with Sevilla looking to secure a top-four finish and a place in the UEFA Champions League next season, while Real Betis are trying to push themselves up to mid-table and remain clear of the relegation battle below them.

Sevilla defeated Real Betis 2-1 when the teams met at Estadio Benito Villamarin back in November 2019.

Completing a LaLiga ‘double’ over their town rivals would be a major achievement for coach Julen Lopetegui and his charges, while African fans will hope to see Moroccan Youssef En-Nesyri continuing his excellent form.

Attention will also turn to the title race between the league leaders and defending champions, Barcelona, and nearest chaser and rival, Real Madrid.

Barcelona will be in action on Saturday night when they head to Estadi de Son Moto to face relegation-threatened Real Mallorca. The game will be aired live on SuperSport Select 7 and SuperSport Select 4 at 9pm.

La Blaugrana will be hoping to claim a win and maintain their two-point lead atop the table.

On the other hand, Real Madrid will welcome 18th-placed Eibar at the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu on Sunday.

The game will be aired live on SuperSport 4 and SuperSport Select 4 at 6:30pm. Los Blancos will have to win at home to sustain their title bid against a team scrapping to keep their heads above water in the lower reaches of the log.

The remaining team from the ‘big three’, Atletico Madrid, will also be in action on Sunday with a testing clash away to Athletic Bilbao at the San Mames Barria. The visitors will need a three-point haul to revive their push to finish in the top four and ensure they return to the UEFA Champions League next season.