Elders Hail Buhari for Establishing Education College in Jama’are

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

Following the approval by President Muhammadu Buhari for the establishment of six new federal colleges of education, one in each of the geopolitical zones, elders in Jama’are Local Government Area of Bauchi State, under the aegis of Jama’are Development Forum, have expressed appreciation to the president for siting that of the north east in the area.

Addressing journalists, the Chairman, Education Committee of the forum, Dr. Shuaibu Musa, who holds the traditional title of ‘Danmasanin Jama’are’, noted that the establishment of the institution in the area will bring significant development to it, as it did not have any higher institution before now.

Musa said the establishment of the college “will go a long way in promoting the national policy on expanding access to education, providing equity, as well as engender the provision of opportunities to relevant, standard and qualitative education to all Nigerians at all levels.”

Aside that, he said the college would enable catchment states readily train their personnel in the planning, administration and management of education at the subnational levels for efficiency and effectiveness.

“It is on record that the Jama’are Development Forum has been in the forefront in the struggle for the establishment of a tertiary educational institution at Jama’are for decades among other development concerns.

“The forum would like to reiterate its resolve and commitment to support all stakeholders in ensuring the proper take off and continued growth and development of the college for the benefit of humanity,” he stated.

The forum also thanked the state governor Bala Mohammed, Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, the Emir of Jama’are, Ahmad Muhammad Wabi III and all political representatives who facilitated the establishment of the institution in the local government area.

The elders also appealed to the federal government to ensure that suitably qualified leadership and members of the governing board and principal officers are appointed to enable the institution to take off successfully.