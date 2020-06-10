Buhari Praises National Assembly’s Diligence, Sense of Duty

By Omololu Ogunmade

President Muhammadu Buhari Wednesday hailed the leadership of the ninth National Assembly, saying the assembly has positively impacted the lives of Nigerians in the last one year.

The president who made the remarks in commemoration of the one year anniversary of the ninth National Assembly, hailed what he described as the assembly’s sense of duty and diligence in handling national issues.

According to a statement by the president’s media adviser, Mr. Femi Adesina, the president praised what he described as the sense of maturity and passion with which he said the federal legislature had passed bills which had impacted the lives of Nigerians.

He also expressed gratitude to Senate President Ahmad Lawan and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, whom he said had deployed their wealth of experience to enhance working relationship with the executive and the judiciary.

The president, Adesina added, said the National Assembly had brought dignity and honour to the country, and solicited the continuous cooperation of the parliament in the years ahead.

The statement read: “On behalf of Nigerians, and the Federal Executive Council, President Muhammadu Buhari sends warm greetings to the leadership and members of the 9th National Assembly on their first anniversary, extolling the sense of duty and diligence in handling issues related to the development of the country.

“President Buhari salutes the vision, courage and patriotism of the Assembly, noting, with appreciation, the understanding and maturity of the lawmakers in speedily processing bills that directly impact the welfare of Nigerians, courageously finding common grounds to move the country forward, and passionately carrying out their oversight functions with justice and fairness.

“The President presents his goodwill to the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, congratulating them for using their wealth of experience, wisdom and knowledge to ensure a peaceful working relationship among lawmakers, between both chambers, the Judiciary and the Executive, by always focusing on the larger picture of nation building.

“As the 9th National Assembly commemorates the landmark, President Buhari believes the legislature has brought dignity and honour to the country, and looks forward to more years of harmonious working relationship, with focus on improving the livelihood of citizens, and creating an enabling environment for a prosperous nation where both the young and old can fully realize their dreams.”