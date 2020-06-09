Wema Bank Reopens Branches Nationwide

Wema Bank Plc has announced that it has reopened all its branches nationwide.

In a statement, the bank revealed that all its branches have resumed normal services from 8am to 4pm Mondays to Fridays.

The MD/CEO Wema Bank Plc, Mr. Ademola Adebise, explained that, “though work resumes in earnest, what is of utmost importance is the health and safety of all.”

He said the bank would take necessary precautionary measures to ensure the safety of staff and customers.

Also, Head of Brands and Marketing Communications, Mrs Funmilayo Falola disclosed that, “while at work, staff are to ensure they keep to all our health protocols, like wearing of face masks, disinfecting work desks regularly, and frequently making use of hand sanitisers.”

Adebise also urged bank customers to maintain strict adherence to the safety protocols both in the banking halls and in their respective environments.

“Customers are advised to take absolute responsibility for their safety and that of their families.

“Be vigilant in your neighbourhoods, on the roads, and in the banking halls. It is important for us all to be as alert as ever and not take the eased lockdown as a room for laxity,” he said.

The bank also advised that although the banking halls are open, it is much safer and convenient to bank from home using the alternative channels.