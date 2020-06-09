Two Arraigned in Ekiti for Impersonating Army Capt

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

Two men, Abdullahi Kabiru, 39, and Tunde Obaro, 28, were yesterday docked by an Ado-Ekiti Magistrates Court for allegedly posing as an army captain.

The two men were also docked for an assault on a police officer at Omuo Ekiti, after they deceived him that they were soldiers.

The defendants, whose addresses were still unknown, are facing a two-count charge of impersonation and assault.

The prosecutor, Inspector Oriyomi Akinwale, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on May 31 at about 05:30 p.m. in Omuo-Ekiti.

He alleged that the defendants impersonated themselves as soldiers of the Nigerian Army, alleging that the defendants unlawfully assaulted a police Constable Awoniyi Lawrence.

Akinwale noted that the offences contravened Section 108 and 356 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ekiti State 2012.

The prosecutor asked the court for adjournment to enable him study the case file and present his witnesses.

However, the defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Counsel to the defendants, Timi Omotosho, urged the court to grant them bail with a promise that they would not jump bail.

The Magistrate, Mr. Bankole Oluwasanmi, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N30, 000 with one surety each in like sum.

He, therefore, adjourned the case to July 1 for hearing.