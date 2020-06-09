N150, 000 Bounty Placed on Man Who Raped Minor in Benue

George Okoh in Makurdi

A N150, 000 bounty has been placed on a man accused of raping a 15-year-old girl in Otada, Otukpo Local Area of Benue State

The bounty was placed by a member of the House of Representative representing Otukpo/Ohimini federal constituency, Hon Blessing Onuh, and a group, One Idoma Initiative(OII)

According to a social activist, Julie Okoh, the alleged rapist, an All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) Secretary in Otukpo, Eddy Ujah, had raped the 15-year-old girl simply identified as Ene and had since fled the town.

According to Okoh, “The House of Representatives member, Onuh, has kicked against the incident and placed a bounty of N50,000 on whoever finds the man.

“Also, a group, OII, has placed a N100,000 bounty on him. The state police commissioner, the Inspector General of Police (IG) and National Police Officers’ Wives Association (NPOWA) are all working to ensure that the man is arrested.”

The activist said the raped girl is on admission at the General Hospital Otukpo where she is recuperating.

Narrating her ordeal, Ene said she was returning from where she had gone to process cassava around 10 a.m. that fateful day when Eddy Ujab grabbed her from the road.

“Because the road is connected and is close to his house, so he was coming outside easily, and met me and grabbed me, kicking me into his room.

“He locked the door and started beating me. After that he went to the back door and locked it and switched on his phone music and connected it to a speaker and made it so loud that when I was shouting nobody could hear me.

“After beating me, he dragged me to his bedroom and raped me. So, I told him that if he does not repent, that God would judge him and God will punish him for his sins against others.

“Before I came out, he called his friend who was outside to check if there was anyone around, so his friend checked and told him that there was nobody outside. So, he opened the door for me and told me to go home. He warned me that if I told anybody, he would kill me,” the little girl narrated.

Meanwhile, he police in Otukpo have declared a manhunt for the rapist.