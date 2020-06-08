CAF, Yobo Pay Tribute to Keshi Four Years after He Passed on

Four years after the death of former Captain and Coach of the Super Eagles, Stephen Keshi, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) yesterday paid glowing tribute to the ex international fondly called the Big Boss.

The former Anderlecht supremo died of cardiac arrest on June 7, 2016 in Benin City aged 54 years.

CAF said in an emotional tribute to the late Nigerian Coach: “Today we remember Captain Fantastic, Stephen Keshi, who left our world on this sad day 4 years ago.

”In 2013 Keshi became the second person to win the #TotalAFCON title as player (1994) and coach, when he led the @NGSuperEagles to their third trophy in South Africa,” CAF tweeted.

Similarly, Joseph Yobo who captained the Eagles Class of 2013 to Nigeria’s third continental honour, also paid tribute to the Illa-born former footballer.

“Dear coach, it’s been four years today since you left us to rest with the Lord. You are deeply missed but your legacy lives on! Rest on the Big Boss,” Yobo wrote on Instagram.

The late Keshi was capped 64 times by Nigeria and scored nine goals.