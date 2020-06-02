Adamawa Police Arrest 69 Kidnappers, Armed Robbers

Daji Sani in Yola

The Adamawa State Police Command has arrested 69 suspected kidnappers and armed robbers, recovered three AK47 rifles, ammunition and other locally made firearms.

While parading the suspects yesterday before journalists in Yola, the state Commissioner of Police, Olugbenga Adeyanju, said the arrest was successful due to credible intelligence report from the vigilante and hunters, who have been assisting the police in the fight against crimes in the state.

“Following credible information, the command, in collaboration with vigilante/hunters, stormed Yadim hills, the hotbed of kidnappers, on May 29, 2020, and apprehended seven suspects, recovered three AK47 rifles.

“Also recovered are one Dane gun, one locally made pistol and two motorcycles.

“Investigation led to the arrest of another syndicate that kidnapped Sule Haro, Solomi Ishaya and killed her husband, Pastor Ishaya, at Mararaban Bokki in Gombi council area in April 2020.

“The group equally kidnapped Aminu Hassan, Isah Usman and Hamza Adamu, all residents of Uba in Hong council area, and demanded N10 million ransoms.

“The group further confessed to have kidnapped Dodde Zumo and Ya’u Mohammadu, both residents of Zumo, in Maiha LGA and collected N1 million ransom in March 2020 before they were apprehended,” he said.

Among those paraded were 18 persons arrested in connection to the recent communal clash that claimed about 48 lives in Tingno, Lamurde LGA two weeks ago.

The CP, however, called on the public to divulge useful information that can assist the police in combating crimes in the state.