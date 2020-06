A member representing Bakura state Constituency, Tukur Jekada, is dead.

Aged 60, Tukur died yesterday evening after a brief illness.

Until his death, he was the Chairman, House Committee on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.

He was buried in his hometown, Birnin Tudu in Bakura Local Government Area of the state.

His funeral was attended by the Speaker of the House, Nasiru Muazu Magarya, and other prominent personalities.