Police Arrest 11 Men for Raping 12-year-old Girl in Jigawa

The Jigawa State Police Command said it had arrested 11 men for allegedly raping a 12-year-old girl in the state.

The men were said to have raped the victim on different occasions.

The suspects were arrested when one of them allegedly lured the victim to the Limawa Market in of the Dutse Local Government Area of the state.

Upon interrogation, the victim named the other suspects, who had carnal knowledge of her.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) quoted the state Police Public Relations Officer, Abdu Jinjiri, as saying that the suspects were arrested on Saturday after the police received a complaint that one of them tried to have sexual intercourse with the victim.

He said, “A case of rape is being investigated at the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department in Dutse following a report received by the police that a 57-year-old man from Ma’ai village, Dutse LGA, was seen in the Limawa Market trying to lure a 12-year-old girl of the same address to seclusion to have sexual intercourse with her.

“In the course of interrogation, the victim listed the names of 11 men, who had sexual intercourse with her at different times, and to this end, the police arrested the listed suspects, who will be charged as soon as investigations are completed.”