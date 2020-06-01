PDP Wins all LG Seats in Cross River Elections

By Bassey Inyang

The People Democratic Party (PDP) has recorded a resounding victory in last Saturday’s local government area elections held in 196 wards and the 18 local government areas of Cross River State.

From the results so far announced by the Cross River State Independent Electoral Commission (CROSIEC), the PDP emerged victories in all the election results declared from 10 local government areas.

The PDP also emerged victorious in 110 wards were results have been declared for councillorship elections.

The electoral commission said only five political parties-PDP, YPP, APC, NNPP, and LP-contested in the elections.

The 10 LGAs that PDP candidates won are Calabar South, Calabar Municipal, Etung ,Ikom,Obubra, Odukpani, Akamkpa, Akpabuyo, Bakassi and Yakurr.

Chairman of CROSIEC, Dr. Mike Ushie, while announcing the results for 10 council areas, said results from other local government areas with very difficult terrain were being awaited as of yesterday evening.

Ushie said: “The results are not manufactured here. I am going to read it the way they were sent from the field.”

Ushie said in Akamkpa LGA, the PDP chairmanship candidate, Mr. Linus Bassey Etim, emerged unopposed, but was able to score a total of 50,442 votes and was declared winner.

In Etung, the chairmanship candidate of the PDP, Mr. Etuk John Nkom, was declared winner by 26,694 votes while the APC candidate, Mr. Nkum Etang Eteng, scored 413 votes representing 1.5 percent.

In Obubra LGA, Dr. Bassey Agara Tom, of the PDP won by polling 75,082 votes, representing 96 percent of total votes to emerge chairman-elect. His closest rival, Mr. Agbor Martins, of the APC scored 1,178 votes.

In Odukpani, the elections was won by the PDP candidate, Miss Justina Joseph Edem, after polling a total votes of 33,208, representing 94.5 percent across the 13 council wards in the LGA to emerged winner.

In Yakurr LGA, the PDP candidate, Mr. Obeten Ofem Ebri, scored 70,339 votes, which represents 77 percent against his APC counterpart, Ekamon Prince Michael, who scored 833 votes which represents 1.1 percent.

In Akapabuyo LGA, which has 10 council wards, PDP candidate, Emmanuel Offiong Bassey, won the elections.

While in Bakassi LGA, Iyadim Aboni Iyadim of the PDP was declared winner after scoring a total of 7,674 votes, representing 92.6 percent of total votes cast.

In Calabar Municipality LGA, the PDP candidate, Mr. Eke Effiong Nta, was declared winner after scoring a total of 31,183 votes which represent 92 percent of total votes cast. Nta defeated his APC rival, Mr. Bassey Okon Bassey, who scored a total votes of 1,545 votes which represents 4.52 percent. The Labour Party (LP), candidate, Mr. Ekeng Moritz Bassey scored 315 votes.

In Calabar South LGA, the PDP candidate, Mrs. Esther Edet Bassey, scored 49,347, representing 90.6 percent of votes across 12 political wards to defeat her APC rival, Mr. Patrick Okon Bassey.

Ushie said the PDP chairmanship candidate for Ikom LGA, Mr. Kingsley Egumi, emerged victorious by polling 48,169 representing 9.95 percent.

The CROSIEC chairman said results from the remaining eight local government areas-Yala, Ogoja, Obudu, Bekwarra, Obanlikwu-were still being awaited, adding that some of the areas have difficult terrains.