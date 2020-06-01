Dare Pays Tribute to Late Sports Minister

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development Mr. Sunday Dare has described the late Minister of Youth and Sports, Chief Dandenson Isokariari as a trail blazer who laid a solid foundation for the development of sports in Nigeria, hence his legacies can never be erased.

According to Dare: “The death of Chief Isokariari has robbed the country of a very versatile and result oriented administrator who laid a good foundation which his successors built upon.

“He was deeply passionate about the unity and progress of Nigeria. No wonder, he was appointed to serve in two different Ministries. History would be kind to him as someone who offered great service for the growth of the Youth and Sports Sector and Ministry of Environment and Social Development which has gone down into the annals of our history. May his soul rest in perfect peace.”

Chief Isokariari served as Minister of Youth and Sports from 1976- 1979, Minister of Environment and Social Development from 1979-1981. He was also the Chairman of the National Youth Corps.

He died on the 25th of May.