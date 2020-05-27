Wike: I‘ve Never Taken Unilateral Decision on Pandemic Fight

Ernest Chinwo in Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has stated that the State Security Council takes all decisions in the prosecution of the fight against COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

He has also announced the relaxation of the lockdown of Port Harcourt and Obio/Akpor Local Government Areas.

Speaking yesterday when the executive of the Nigeria Hotel Association, Rivers State Chapter paid him a courtesy visit at Government House, Port Harcourt, Wike stated that he has never taken any unilateral decision.

He said all decisions taken by the state government were for the overall good and interest of the Rivers people as no right thinking government would deliberately take decisions that would negatively affect the lives of the people.

“I don’t take decisions alone in the fight against COVID-19. All decisions are taken by the State Security Council and they are for the overall interest of Rivers people.

“You know people applaud government decisions when it suits them but when it does not favour them they say it is politically motivated.

“Rivers State Government does not have anything against hoteliers in the state, but decided to shut down their activities because some cases of COVID-19 were recorded in hotels,” he stated.

He blamed the hoteliers for failing to assist government in providing relevant information regarding those that test positive for the coronavirus in their hotels.

Earlier, the State Chairman, Nigeria Hotel Association, Mr. Eugene Nwauzi commended Wike for leading the fight against coronavirus in the country.

He however appealed to the state government to relax the ban on hotel businesses, assuring that all protocols put in place for the containment of the spread of the virus would be fully observed by hoteliers.