Lawan, Sanwo-Olu, Omo-Agege, Tinubu Mourn Saturday Telegraph Editor

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President of the Senate, Dr. Ahmad Lawan; Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State; Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, and National Leader of All Progressives Congress (APC) have mourned the death of the Editor of The New Telegraph on Saturday, Mr. Waheed Bakare.

In separate condolence messages issued yesterday, the Senate presiding officers commiserated with the professional colleagues of Bakare on the demise of the promising senior journalist who died on Sunday in Lagos after a brief illness.

Lawan, in his message, commiserated with the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) and Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) on the death of one of their colleagues.

He also condoled with Bakare’s family, and the management and staff of the New Telegraph newspapers where Bakare worked as the Saturday editor.

On his part, Senator Omo-Agege expressed shock and sadness over the demise of Bakare.

He also commiserated with the late editor’s family, management and staff of the New Telegraph Newspaper, NUJ and the NGE, over the unfortunate incident.

On his part, Sanwo-Olu has also commiserated with the management and staff of the New Telegraph newspaper on the death of Bakare, describing the loss as painful end of a promising journalistic career.

Sanwo-Olu, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile said although the demise of Bakare was a rude shock to his family, friends, colleagues and associates, everybody should accept it as the Will of Allah. The governor said, this would certainly have been the reaction of the late Waheed as a faithful Muslim.

He said: “We should be consoled by the modest achievements of late editor. Death is inevitable as we all will die. Our goal in life is not to live forever, but to create something that will outlive us, bearing it in mind that it is not the length of life that matters, but the depth of life,” the governor said

Tinubu has also commiserated with the family of late editor, Telegraph Newspaper and the NGE over his passing.

Tinubu said he understood that the late editor was a diligent and committed journalist who was devoted to the journalism profession.

In a condolence letter to the Managing Director of Telegraph Newspaper, Mr. Ayo Aminu, which was made available to journalists yesterday, the APC leader said: “I’m deeply saddened by the news of the death of your colleague, Mr. Waheed Bakare, the Saturday Telegraph Editor.

“I have been made to understand and appreciate Mr. Bakare’s journalism trajectory, particularly his rise from being an Assistant Editor at Punch Newspapers to the zenith of the profession as Editor at Telegraph Newspaper.

“His career, as I learnt, was hallmarked by diligence, commitment, perseverance and professionalism.

I recall his contributions on Journalist Hangout, TVC’s award-winning programme, where he engaged in incisive analysis of national issues,” Tinubu explained.