Ighalo Now to Earn as Much As Mbappe in China

Odion Ighalo’s programmed return to Chinese Super League club Shanghai Shensua after the May 31 deadline from Manchester United is going to put the Nigerian international on same earning level with PSG’s world champion Kylian Mbappe.

According to The Times of London, Ighalo, 30, will now earn 21 million Euros (about N945 million) a year at his Chinese club, which is about what Mbappe pockets at PSG.

Ighalo’s new deal is for four years, which will therefore fetch him 84 million Euros. He was previously on 13 million Euros a year and the contract was to have ended next year.

The Chinese Super League is to resume next week while the suspended Premiership in England is also slated to restart on June 12.

Talks for the AFCON 2019 qualifiers top scorer to seal a permanent deal with United has not yielded fruit neither is Manchester United’s plea that Shanghai should allow Ighalo finish the season with them accepted by the Chinese club.

The Nigerian is now compelled to return China by next week.

According to sources in UK, Ighalo had made pleas with his parent club Shanghai Shenhua to allow him to extend his stay at Manchester United after negotiations between the two sides broke down.

Ighalo scored four goals in eight appearances before football was suspended.

His loan deal since January is due to end on May 31, which would have marked the end of the season in normal circumstances in England.