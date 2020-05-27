Again, Lagos Extends Deadline for Filing of Annual Returns to June 30

As part of its efforts to provide relief to tax payers, the Lagos State Government, through the state Lagos Internal Revenue Service (LIRS) has further extended the deadline for filing of Annual Tax Returns to June 30, 2020.

By this extension, annual returns for individuals – both employees and self-employed persons that were initially due on May 31, 2020 can now be filed on or before June 30, 2020.

According to a statement issued yesterday by the LIRS, the Executive Chairman of the agency, Mr. Ayodele Subair, stated that “as the Lagos State Government keeps abreast of global best practices in containing the COVID-19 pandemic and eases the effects of an economic downturn on taxpayers and residents of the State, LIRS had initially extended the deadline for filing annual tax returns for two months, from the statutory March 31 of every fiscal year to May 31, 2020.

“We constantly debated what other measures could be taken as an organisation to support individuals and businesses at this time, hence, the additional one-month extension from June 1, to June 30, 2020.

“It is our sincere hope that taxpayers take advantage of this new extension to duly file their returns,” he explained.

He encouraged taxpayers to access the LIRS eTax platforms for all tax administration matters, including filing of annual returns, generation of assessment and payment schedule and payment of the liabilities from the comfort of their homes and offices.

He appealed to the residents of Lagos to support the efforts of the State Government and the COVID-19 Incident Commander for Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu by adhering strictly to the COVID-19 safety guidelines as issued by relevant health authorities.