Gombe Discharges 44 Almajirai after Two-week Quarantine

Segun Awofadeji in Gombe

Gombe State Government has discharged another set of Almajiri children from the Amada quarantine camp having tested negative to the COVID-19 pandemic after completing their two weeks quarantine period in the state.

The 44 children discharged yesterday were part of the batch of 64 children at the transit camp, with the remaining 20 children awaiting their test results later today.

The state Governor, Alhaji Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, said at a ceremony that the Almajiris are children (indigenes) of the state, and urged the people not to stigmatise them.

Represented by the state Commissioner for Education, Dr. Habu Dahiru, the governor admonished the children to be ambassadors on the campaign against the spread of the virus as they would be provided with face mask and other preventive materials so that they would enlighten their families and peers on the dangers of COVID-19.

He said the children would be handed over to the Balanga Local Government Area administrator.

The Deputy Camp Director, Malam Yusuf Danbayo, described the condition at the camp as suitable for children, with the kids taking good meals and having access to Qur’anic education as well as enjoying the facilities at the quarantine centre.

This batch of Almajiris were from Adamawa State and were kitted with new clothes, bags and educational materials courtesy of the Gombe State Government to continue a new form of education under the Better Education Service Delivery for All (BESDA) at their home base in Balanseni, Balanga Local Government Area of Gombe State.