CPN, ROLAC Champion Child Protection across Lagos Communities

Child Protection Network (CPN) in continuous partnership with the Rule of Law and Anti-Corruption (ROLAC) has called on stakeholders across Lagos communities on the need for the protection and safety of children to curb violence and abuse among them.

The duo categorised child abuse as physical, emotional, neglect and sexual abuse at the inauguration of a CPN office at Ibeju Lekki Local Government Area of the state.

According to ROLAC State Coordinator, Ajibola Ijinmakinwa, children have the right to live quality lives in a safe and secure environment. “The rights of children are increasingly being violated with little or nothing being done to contain or checkmate the incidents in the society”.

Florence Adewale (a legal practitioner) who represented Ijinmakinwa, urged participants that it was time for the community to protect the children and ensure cases of abuses are reported to the appropriate authorities.

“It is our fervent hope we all will become advocates to fight for the rights of children in this community,” she added.

From the office of the public defender, Mrs. Otu, decried the alarming cases of child abuses. She further mentioned the Child Right Law as the rights listed in a special law for children.

The State Coordinator for CPN, Mrs. Ngozi Okoro, urged stakeholders not to relent in their fight to curb child abuse menace ravaging the state.

She soon encouraged them to take the message back to their various communities and enlighten their children as well as the parents.

stakeholders present at the inauguration included: police, CSOs, NGOs, market women, and community leaders among others.