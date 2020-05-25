Pandemic Won’t Disappear Completely, Says Adeboye

The General Overseer, The Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, yesterday said COVID-19 would not be completely phased out from the earth.

The clergyman spoke during a sermon titled, ‘Seven ways to deal with a mountain,’ delivered on Dove Television Station.

Adeboye, who urged the people to rest on God in difficult situations, said just like flu and Ebola, the virus would continue to live with mankind while those who fear God would be spared.

He said, “Coronavirus is not going to disappear completely. Just like the flu and Ebola, it would subside. In the mighty name of Jesus, it would subside soon. But that it would leave the world completely, that would take a special miracle of God.

“The good thing is that by the special grace of God, those of you listening to me now, by the time we finish, you would come out at the other end of the mountain. When you come out, I hope you will not forget to sing praises to the Lord.”

He added that many people would rejoice in the end because they would take stock and begin to count the gains of the lockdown.

“The mountain may be there but you are not climbing and you are not blasting it out; you are just flying.

“There are quite a lot of good things that will come out of this lockdown. Many people at the end of the lockdown would be grateful for it. People who had not had time to spend with their wives and children are now locked down together. Thank God for compulsory holiday,” he said.

Like Shadrach, Meshach, and Abednego in the Holy Bible, he said, “There are certain situations and problems that you must burrow your way through. I am not just talking about coronavirus, I am talking of some situations in your life that you just have to burrow your way through the mountain.

“To burrow your way through, you must trust God; remember God’s mercy and faithfulness; believe God and His prophets. You will come out of this problem safe and sound. Of course, you must take a step of faith. You must give your life to Jesus Christ.

“You must trust God – the Father, the maker of heaven, and the earth. Trust the one who was before the mountain; remember God’s mercy and his faithfulness; and believe God and His prophets.”