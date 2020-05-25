Obaseki Lauds Muslims for their Devotion, Resilience Amid Pandemic

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has felicitated with Muslim faithful on the Eid-el-Fitr celebrations, after the completion of the Ramadan fast amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

In a statement, the governor urged Muslims to promote a life of sacrifice, charity and love for one another.

According to him, “On behalf of the government and people of Edo State, I felicitate with our Muslim faithful on the occasion of Eid-el-Fitr after completion of the Ramadan fast, a major pillar of Islam. It is impressive that the Ramadan fast was observed most devotedly amid the coronavirus pandemic, with the relevant government regulations observed by Muslim faithful in the state.