Efugo Farms Launch New Product

Following emphasis by the World Health Organisation (WHO) on the need for people to boost their immune system by eating right and healthy against the COVID-19 pandemic, Efugo Farms has launched its ‘Dried Catfish’ product, rich in nutrients capable of improving the immune system.

The product which was recently launched in Abuja, occasioned by the increase in demand for newly harvested farm products with rich health benefits, comes in a very hygienic form and packages.

Addressing journalists, the CEO of Efugo Farms, Owuno Ogbeh, said, “Efugo Farms is a NAFDAC certified agricultural company based in Kuje, Abuja. They specialize in fish and poultry farming and large scale sale of these products to restaurants and hotels.

“Our products includes dried and fresh catfish, eggs, live and frozen chicken. We are farmers who take great pride in the quality and efficient production of our products.

“These dried Catfishes are put in hygienic packs to protect our customers from any health hazards at this period, as we are not left behind in the adoption of safer and new strategies to reach out to our customers as businesses are adopting different methods to cope with the pandemic.

“Nigeria has seen several products move from unhygienic display and sales on roadsides to the supermarket shelves. That is why the company is very conscious of production processes and ensures a consistent level of high-quality products.”

Speaking on the current global pandemic and the challenges it poses to businesses, he said the situation forced his farm to adopt a retail strategy in reaching its customers.

“We sold a lot of our fresh fish products to hotels and restaurants, which are all currently closed. With our new products, we are working with distributors and stockists across the country, and we expect decent performances.

“Our products are available in several supermarkets across Abuja, even as we plan to spread distribution across the country. We can also be check and reached on http://efugofarms.com/ for further information.”