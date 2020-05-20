Return to Sites, Niger Gov Tells Construction Firms

Laleye Dipo in Minna

The Niger State Governor, Mr. Abubakar Sani Bello, has directed construction firms, especially those handling road projects in the state, to return to their sites.

Bello, who inspected the extent of work so far carried out on some road projects in Minna, the state’s capital yesterday, said that “life cannot be put on hold because of COVID-19.

“Normal life has to continue as it is not definite when the pandemic will be over, as such government has to move on.”

He, however, reminded the contractors to observe all the precautionary measures put in place to avoid contracting and spreading the virus.

Bello warned that he would terminate the contract terms the state government had with any contractor found to be defaulting in executing their work in line with specification and prosecute such contractor.

He, however, expressed satisfaction with the level of work done on some of the road projects he inspected and enjoined the constructors to deliver the work on time before the rains set in.

Projects inspected include the roads at Morris Fertilizer Area and Tunga Low-Cost.